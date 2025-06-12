First look at Resident Evil 9 — private presentation and new screenshots

Journalists were able to play a 30-minute demo of Resident Evil Requiem, which Capcom presented during Summer Game Fest. And after that, the first screenshots were leaked.

From the demo, we learned more about the main character Grace Ashcroft — a technical analyst at the FBI who is investigating a series of murders. In the course of her investigation, she gets on the trail that leads to Raccoon City, as well as to the mysterious history of her mother — Alyssa Ashcroft, the journalist from Resident Evil Outbreak. This is where it begins return to the Capcom-style survival horror formatwhich is literally shrouded in darkness. A woman wakes up in the Remnant Hotel, tied upside down on a medical table.

Instead of a «killing machine» that can eliminate enemies with just one glance, we got a «bookworm» without any special fighting skills. The game starts unarmed, although there are many enemies, so you will have to improvise — use improvised means and avoid fights. Even without this, Grace is so unsuited to combat that Capcom added a mocking mechanic — the agent will trip over her own feet when running away from the enemy.

Also, the developers did not leave us without a new Nemesis or Lady Dimitrescu — this time we will be chased by a tall and terrifying xenomorph with perfect hearing. Journalists have dubbed him one of the best monsters in Resident Evil. At the same time, the demo showed Grace walking around the locations, turning on lights and opening doors. She was bitten by a monster and healed with a syringe, not the usual sprays from the previous installments.

The classic mechanics of mystery, tension at every turn, and exploration of locations remain in Requiem. Capcom promises «cinematic action with high stakes», enemies with dynamic AI, and deep darkness. There were several moments in the demo where the darkness absorbed the space almost completely, which made you look at the screen with all your might. It looks like seeing something on the screen during the day will be an additional quest in Requiem.

At the same time, Resident Evil Requiem is powered by the RE Engine, which makes the graphics look photorealistic. Also, the ninth installment will allow you to play both from the first and third person. The perspective can be changed right during the game through the pause menu.

Capcom has promised that a new game show will take place at Gamescom 2025, which will be held from August 20 to 24. A demo version will be available for visitors. New trailers or at least additional gameplay fragments are also expected.

Resident Evil Requiem will be released on February 27, 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Source: Insider Gaming / DSOGaming