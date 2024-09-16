First look at Tesla Robotaxi – the car has already been spotted on the set of Warner Bros.

Tesla is expected to finally unveil its long-awaited new Robotaxi car at an event on October 10 at Warner Bros Studio. The presentation was originally scheduled for August. But it was postponed due to the fact that Elon Musk demanded «an important change in the front end design».

On the eve of the presentation on October 10, a Robotaxi was spotted wandering around the Warner Bros. set. As you can see in the image below, the car is heavily camouflaged. Nevertheless, a certain impression of it can be made.

🚨BREAKING 🚨

Woah Tesla is testing this heavily camouflaged Cybercab robotaxi on the Warner Brothers lot. We’ll see the reveal on 10/10! pic.twitter.com/DDpR3hKLJk — Matthew Donegan-Ryan (@MatthewDR) September 13, 2024

There is a very obvious difference between this real car and the rendering that has been circulating on the internet for the past few months. The real car seems to have four wheels, while the rendering only had three. So this is definitely progress.

Robotaxi — is Tesla’s newest hope. Previously, it was the Cybertruck — whose amazing design created and maintained excitement for many years, which took from the announcement to the appearance on the roads. Constant excitement means constant growth in share prices, at least for Tesla. That’s why the company desperately needs a new hype topic to constantly be mentioned in the media and attract attention.

Undoubtedly, the company wants to recreate the same level of excitement with Robotaxi – perhaps also with an amazing design, but definitely not to the same extent as Cybertruck. And yet, it’s the product idea itself that is most amazing here – a robotic automated taxi. In less than a month, we will see how close to reality it really is.

Source: arenaev