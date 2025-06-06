First reactions to «Formula 1» with Brad Pitt — as «Top Gun: Maverick», but on wheels

The first private screening of «Formula 1» with Brad Pitt brought Joseph Kosinski’s film a lot of positive reviews. The main actor was also praised.

Sonny Hayes is at the center of the plot, former Formula 1 driver who retired from racing after a terrible accident in the 90s. Years later, his longtime friend Reuben asks him to return to train a young talent, Joshua «Noah» Pierce, in the Apex Grand Prix team. Brad Pitt and Damson Idris play the main roles.

Early critics hailed the film as a summer blockbuster with powerful visuals, vibrant sound and a drive reminiscent of «Top Gun: Maverick». It was this film that Kosinski made before «Formula 1» — so many people are already drawing direct parallels between them:

Eric Davis, Fandango: «Joseph Kosinski’s #F1TheMovie hits the gas and doesn’t stop. The races are epic, the sound design, editing, cinematography, performances, and music are all top notch. You definitely feel shades of TOP GUN MAVERICK in that it plays like an old-school summer blockbuster. What a ride».

Greg Taylor, The Wrap: «#F1TheMovie is absolutely incredible. It’s one of the coolest, most entertaining movies you’ll probably ever see. But none of that sizzle takes away from its soul. Kosinski precision engineered an eye-popping, edge-of-your-seat pop epic that makes you feel so much. I adored it».

Nerds of Color: «#F1TheMovie is a fun, fast-paced thrill ride with a ton of heart! Brad Pitt and Damson Idris are electric! But the star of the show are the exhilarating race sequences that truly put you in the driver’s seat. A reminder of why we love summer blockbusters!».

Independent critic Parth Chaturvedi: «Joseph Kosinski floors it from the first frame. Epic races, jaw-dropping sound design, killer editing, gorgeous cinematography, and a pulse-pounding score. It’s TOP GUN: MAVERICK on wheels. Blockbuster loading for WB!».

Journalist of The Hollywood Handle: «#F1TheMovie is absolutely epic and a must-watch blockbuster movie for this summer. Following up Top Gun: Maverick is no small task. But Joseph Kosinski surpasses expectations and makes it easy for anyone to enjoy this film, even if you are not interested in F1».

The premiere of the sports drama «Formula 1» in the Ukrainian box office will take place on June 26. Meanwhile ITC.ua offers a selection of the most interesting films to be released in June 2025.

Source: Games Radar