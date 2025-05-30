For fans of «Money Heist»: the trailer of the crime series «Billionaire’s Bunker» from Netflix has been released

Netflix has released a trailer for the new Spanish series «Billionaire’s Bunker» — and its director Alex Pina is known as the author of the hit «Money Heist».

The creation of Alex Pina and Esther Martinez tells us how, despite the wealth, a quiet survival is not guaranteed. On the day of the threat of global conflict, several billionaire families hide in a luxurious underground complex and lock the doors. And with them, their peaceful existence.

The events take place in the underground park of Kimera — it looks like a technological paradise designed to survive in the event of a disaster. But in reality, it is a closed space with no way out, which quickly becomes a psychological trap for the two families. And it would be nice if they just started living there and getting to know each other, but they share a dark history. The trailer immediately shows that there will be tension here: intrigue, outbursts of aggression, personal betrayals and old wounds — all of this turns the bunker into chaos.

One of the key points is that behind closed doors, everything depends on people. The trailer shows how the characters begin to lose control of the situation. What do people do in such cases? They look for the culprits, talk to each other, and at the same time reveal their own secrets. Isolating themselves in luxury turned out to be no panacea for them.

Starring Miren Ibarguren, Joaquin Furriel, Natalie Verbeke, Carlos Santos, Montse Gualyar, Pau Simon, Alicia Falco, Agustin Bizio, and Alex Villazán.

The series was produced by Vancouver Media and directed by Jesus Colmenar, David Barrocal and Jose Manuel Cravioto. The script was written by a team of six authors: Alex Pina, Esther Martínez Lobato, David Barrocal, David Oliva, Lorena G. Maldonado and Humberto Ortega. Visual style — by Migu Amoedo.

Premiering — on September 19, «Billionaire’s Bunker» will be available exclusively on Netflix. The series will consist of eight episodes. As for «Money Heist» we know about the second season of the Berlin spin-off.

Source: The Euro TV Place