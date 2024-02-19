Netflix confirmed the second season of Berlin — spin-off «Paper House»

Berlin, a spin-off of the Money Heist series, will return to Netflix with a second season. *The iconic character played by Pedro Alonso will return with a new heist and even more love, the streaming service said in a statement.

The Berlin gang from the first season will return in the second. The cast includes Michelle Jenner as Kayla, an electronic engineering expert, Tristan Ulloa as Damian, a philanthropic professor and Berlin’s confidant, Begonia Vargas as Cameron, who always lives on the edge, Julio Peña Fernandez as Roy, Berlin’s loyal squire, and Joel Sanchez as Bruce, a tireless fighter in the gang.

On Monday, Netflix also shared a new photo of the actors, transmits THR.

The second season of «Berlin*], starring Alex Pina («Money Heist», «Sky Rojo») and Esther Martinez Lobato («Money Heist», «Sky Rojo») , will begin filming in 2025.

The series will be produced by Pina’s Vancouver Media, which is currently filming El refugio atómico («The Shelter from Radioactive Radiation») for Netflix. The drama series takes place before the outbreak of World War III, when a group of multimillionaires hide in a luxurious bunker.