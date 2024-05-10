«For services to the company»: Microsoft will unfreeze salary increases for employees

Microsoft plans to resume raising salaries for its most efficient employees.
About it reported Insider.
Salary increases are likely this month.
The plans were not announced company-wide, but Cloud Chief Technology Officer Scott Guthrie told employees at an April 30 meeting that salaries could rise this year.
Microsoft says it is unfreezing salary increases «for merit to the company».
A year ago, in an email to employees, CEO Satya Nadella reported that the company was locked in a «competitive environment and also faced global macroeconomic uncertainty».
«This year, economic conditions are very different in many dimensions, including customer demand, the labor market, and the investments needed for the next cycle of innovation. Given this, we are funding our compensation in line with the overall market»,” Nadella wrote.
The Microsoft CEO explained that this decision was needed to raise enough resources for fundamental investments in artificial intelligence.
Nadella himself received almost $55 million for his service in fiscal year 2022, which is 10% more than the compensation he received in 2021. There were no reports of a reduction or freeze in his salary increase.
