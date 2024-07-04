From $2500 for an electric car — bankrupt Fisker plans to sell off its fleet for cheap

The cheapest electric crossover car, the Fisker Ocean, was priced at $2,500, while the most expensive one is $16,500.

As reported by CarAndDriver, Fisker within bankruptcy cases plans to sell all of its cars (3,231 units in total) to New York-based American Lease — the total value of the deal is $46 million. According to the court filing, «will not be able to finance vital expenses, such as payroll or taxes, if the sale is not approved by July 12».

The cost of electric vehicles was determined depending on their condition (the lowest for damaged ones). Fisker notes that it has about 2,711 new electric vehicles in its fleets in the United States and Canada in «good working condition», reserved at the highest price of $16,500.

When the Ocean first went on sale, its price ranged from about $40,000 for the base Sport model to more than $70,000 for the Extreme model. During an unsuccessful attempt to avoid bankruptcy in March, Fisker cut those numbers to $24,000.

According to the proposed agreement, Fisker is not obliged to honor the repair or maintenance warranty. The company responded to the question of service for current car owners:

«At this point, we have no comments other than our documents».

American Lease «will also provide American Lease» with all relevant source code or other operational elements of the software, as well as existing developments that may be required to ensure the performance of the vehicle».