«Game-changing moment»: Baldur’s Gate 3’s sex scene with the bear comes from gay slang and player jokes, — screenwriter

Even those who have never played Baldur’s Gate 3 are familiar with the «bear» scene. Larian Studio showed it on the eve of the game’s launch during a live broadcast. The scene attracted a lot of attention from players and the media — it actually made the game known to many people outside the traditional Larian audience and RPGs in general. During his speech at Develop: Brighton 2024, Baldur’s Gate 3 writer Baudelaire Welch delved into Larian’s approach to romantic relationships.

«Romance — one of the most enduring parts of fandom that can be created. People will be writing about romance in fanfiction for many years. Discussions about the participants in romantic relationships will go on for a very long time. Take the scene with the bear in Baldur’s Gate 3. … This scene feels like a turning point in the game’s history, where the fanfiction community feels like the main audience for which the scene and the game as a whole were created,» Welch said.

The developer says that the game’s team is aware of all the jokes players made about what they wanted to do with «Daddy Druid Halsin» while Baldur’s Gate 3 was in early access. It turns out that at this stage of development, Halsin wasn’t really a romantic option, but the developers changed that when they saw how much interest he generated among players.

«And so to reach out to this part of the community, Larian gave them an incredible scene that literally comes from the gay community – a gay bear becomes a gay bear if someone really knows about the connection».

«Gay bear» (gay bear) in the relevant slang means «a large, hairy male queer who identifies himself with the label «bear», — writes LGBTQIA Wiki. «Being a «bear» combines gender expression, gender identity, and sexuality; a big, hairy heterosexual man would not be a «bear». They are typically masculine men over the age of 30 whose physique may include a large belly, legs, and/or butt»,” the description reads.

Baudelaire Welch explains that this moment gives you the feeling of something from slang, from Discord discussions, from jokes, suddenly appearing in the game. Earlier, another developer from Larian, Greg Lidstone, said that for the romantic scene with the bear the coordinator of intimacy participatedWe want all the actors involved in the scene to feel comfortable.

