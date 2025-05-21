Game of Thrones star shows off Lara Croft’s pumped-up physique — It looks like Amazon hasn’t canceled the Tomb Raider series

Despite the fact that the star «Game of Thrones» Sophie Turner has already signed up for the role of Lara Croft a long time ago у the upcoming Amazon seriesThis year we received disappointing news about its potential cancellation. However, recent photos of the actress in much improved physical shape hint that she has been actively preparing or is still preparing for the role.

According to Mail Online (not a very reliable source, it should be noted), the series was canceled because the script took too long to write, and Turner herself received offers from other projects. At the same time, trusted insider Daniel Richtman statesthat «Tomb Raider» with Turner is still in development at Amazon, and then his words were only reinforced by new photos of Sophie Turner, who «pumped up» her figure — seemingly for the role of Lara Croft.

Sophie Turner is getting jacked for her new role as Lara Croft in the upcoming live-action ‘TOMB RAIDER’ series. 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/6TpmjQS41x — westerosies (@westerosies) May 20, 2025

The actress herself did not provide any statements, and after the commentators’ speculations, she deleted the photos. I wonder why?

«Sophie already has an extraordinary background in on-screen combat, stunts, extreme costumes and special effects thanks to her years of work in the Game of Thrones and X-Men universes. But she’s getting in even better shape for this project and honing all her skills», — wrote LifeStyleMag last year.

Lara Croft made her video game debut in 1996. The charismatic aristocratic archaeologist conquers lost cities, unravels the secrets of ancient temples, and skillfully dodges deadly traps. Previously, Angelina Jolie (2001 and 2003) and Alicia Vikander (since 2018) have portrayed the character on screen, while Hayley Atwell lent her voice to the Netflix animated series.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge («Indiana Jones and the Heirloom of Fate») has been tentatively attached to the Amazon series as a writer.