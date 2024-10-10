Netflix has released the anime series «Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft» — sequel to the Tomb Raider trilogy of games

Animation series «Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft» from today broadcast Netflix — has 8 episodes available for viewing, each lasting up to 30 minutes (no Ukrainian voice acting, but subtitles are available).

The series is a direct sequel to the Tomb Raider Survivor trilogy of games.

«After the events of the trilogy, Lara Croft has left her friends behind to embark on more dangerous solo adventures, but must return home again when a thief steals a powerful Chinese artifact from her home. The chase will take the heroine on a worldwide adventure and into the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to face her true self and decide what kind of hero she wants to become».

Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter in the Marvel games) voiced the iconic archaeologist, while Allen Maldonado provided the voice of Zip and Earl Balon reprised his role as Jonah from the video games.

Tasha Huo («The Witcher: Bloodline») is writing, showrunning and executive producing.