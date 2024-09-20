God of War Ragnarök on PC: players complain of numerous technical issues and poor performance

After the release of the PC version of God of War: Ragnarök, users have reported numerous technical issues, including low FPS, freezes, and sudden crashes.

The main reason for these problems may be insufficient video memory. God of War: Ragnarök requires a minimum of NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB), AMD RX 5500 XT (8 GB), or Intel Arc A750. Users of weaker graphics cards report serious problems. For example, the owner of a GTX 1650 on Reddit said, that the game does not run on his system at all.

Even with the right hardware, players can face problems due to third-party software. In particular, MSI Afterburner is known for causing conflicts. Experts advise disable all overlays, which often become a source of problems.

Controlling with the mouse and keyboard became a separate problem. Players complain the inability to control the camera with the mouse, which forces them to use the arrow keys. Some people solve the problem by restarting the game or changing the mouse sensitivity settings.

The developers have already released a patchwhich partially corrected the situation. However, many users still have to use a gamepad to play comfortably. However, even with DualSense and Xbox controllers, the game has problems.

God of War Ragnarök currently has 64% positive reviews in Steam.

Source: Gamepressure