Goodbye, Russian software — The Cabinet of Ministers supported a complete ban

Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a draft law aimed at strengthening the country’s cyber defense.

The document provides for a ban on the use of software products and access to electronic information resources associated with aggressor countries.

The State Special Communications Service developed this draft law to fulfill the task of the National Security and Defense Council. It expands the sanctions legislation on digital products created by Russian companies or representatives of countries involved in the activities of aggressor states or terrorist organizations.

The draft law prohibits legal entities from distributing and using software products created by individuals or legal entities from countries under sanctions. The prohibition also applies to programs developed by companies whose shares are owned by such states or controlled by persons involved in terrorist activities.

The document also provides for the restriction of access to electronic information resources on the Internet owned or controlled by persons or organizations subject to sanctions. This applies to websites, electronic communication networks and information and communication systems.

The adoption of this draft law should increase the level of cyber defense of Ukraine’s information and communication systems in the face of existing and potential threats to national security, especially given the military aggression of the Russian Federation.