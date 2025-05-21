Google launches ultra-low-cost AI subscription for $250 per month with 30 TB of storage and YouTube Premium to boot

Google outbids the competition in AI prices all the closest competitors with the launch of a new AI Ultra subscription that will cost $250 per month; the previous premium tariff «AI Premium» is renamed «Google AI Pro» with the same price of $20.

Google AI Pro subscription

For $20 per month, Google’s AI Pro plan will offer 2 TB of storage, access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, Deep Research, Veo 2 video generator, as well as Gemini options in Workspace, NotebookLM Plus, and Whisk for image processing.

Google AI Ultra subscription

The new $250/month premium plan will offer VIP access to all of the company’s AI features (and those available in AI Pro) along with 30 TB of Gmail/Drive/Photos storage ($150/month) and an individual YouTube Premium subscription ($14).

The AI Ultra subscription will provide maximum limits for video and image generators, as well as access to the new 2.5 Pro Deep Think mode designed for «very complex» math and coding; Veo 3 in the Gemini app, the experimental Agent Mode, and the Project Mariner prototype, which will help manage up to 10 tasks at once, such as information search, booking, and shopping.

Google will offer a discount for the first subscribers — the initial 3 months of subscription will cost $125. The plan is available in the U.S. starting today and «soon» will be available in other countries.

Yesterday, Google I/O 2025, a major annual conference, took place, where the company demonstrated the latest AI innovations. The main highlights include updated Imagen and Veo generators, an AI-based movie creation program called Flow, and Deep Think mode for Gemini, improved Project Astra AI assistant (which will do everything a smartphone can do for you), fitting clothes with AI online and just by searching and much more.