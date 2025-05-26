Google Pixel 10 «lit up» when it filmed itself for a commercial — known colors and model range

The new footage reveals not only the Google Pixel 10, but also what the advertisement means when it says «shot on a smartphone». In fact, we are talking about professional equipment.

X user @MarksGonePublic, according to him, accidentally stumbled upon the process of filming a video of the alleged Pixel 10 near Vancouver, and took some of his own shots. He told about it in a short video collage. It seems that the smartphone was filmed with the same device, but, as they say, there are nuances.

It is clear that a specially designed equipment was used during the process. On the setup, you can identify a long tubular lens for macro photography, a professional microphone, and the actual machine on which all the equipment is fixed. So when marketers say «look, it was filmed on a smartphone» — it’s unlikely that someone was just holding the device in their hand, and it’s unlikely that you can repeat such shots yourself.

Actually, «hero» filming, another Pixel 10, «posed» in the hands of a man and on a special stand. You can see the phone from different angles, but the shots are not very good and detailed. And the new Pixel looks like the previous Google smartphones.

Some of the photos allow us to identify the device — you can see the finished advertising shots at the stand. The slogan of the Pixel 10 series seems to be «Demand more from your phone». You can see the words «Google» and «Pixel 10» along what should be the Pixel 10 Pro or 10 Pro XL (including the flash and thermometer to the right of the cameras). The shots also give you a chance to see the phone from additional angles.

Another round from the source Mystic Leaks from Telegram, shows the Pixel 10 series wallpaper and reveals the model range and colors. This is the same informant who revealed Material 3 Expressive interface. In the text of the message, the author recalls Pixel Fold of the new generation, and other models are listed in the color list.

Basic Pixel 10 will be available in Obsidian (black), Blue (blue), Iris (purple), and Limoncello (yellow). The Pixel 10 Pro and XL will be available in Obsidian (black), Green (green), Sterling (gray), and Porcelain (white) colors. Traditionally, the Google Pixel 10 lineup is expected in the fall, although there is no official information available yet.