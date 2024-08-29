Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions features legendary Playstation 1 meme of Hagrid

The Games section is published with the support of ?

«You did it, Harry».

On the official Harry Potter website «Harry Potter» appeared information about Easter eggs that players will be able to find in the new Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions game. Among them are references to Harry’s debut flight and his first golden snitch. However, the most attention was drawn to the reference to the Hagrid meme.

The game developers added the ability to use a paper mask with a low-resolution image of Hagrid’s face. This image has become a popular meme on the Internet in recent years.

Meme originate from the game Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, released for the original PlayStation in 2001. On the Internet, he is often referred to as «Haggard» or «You did it, Harry Potter» (You dun it nao Arry Porrer) because of his funny appearance.

Players will be able to try out the meme mask soon. The digital version of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be released on September 3, 2024 on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series, as well as on PC (Steam, Epic Games). Physical copies will go on sale on November 8. The Nintendo Switch version is scheduled for the end of 2024.

Source: IGN

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.