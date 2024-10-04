HBO to reveal Satoshi Nakamoto’s identity in Money Electric documentary: The Bitcoin Mystery on October 9 (+trailer)

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

American television network HBO promises to show a «bomb» that could shake up the entire crypto world. Therefore, we should prepare for market fluctuations on the eve of and possibly after the premiere.

Next week, a documentary about the creator (or creators) of the Bitcoin blockchain network and the cryptocurrency of the same name will be released. The founder (or a group of people) is known by the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, but the person behind this name — still remains a mystery. Over the years, dozens of impostors have claimed to be Nakamoto. Among them — scientist Craig Wright.

And now HBO has promised to name the real Satoshi Nakamoto in the documentary Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery. The film is directed and produced by the famous conspiracy theorist and «Emmy» nominated Cullen Goback, creator of «Q: Into the Storm» and «Terms and Conditions May Apply».

A few of you might have wondered why I disappeared. Well, I was tracking down someone else who disappeared. Curious who’s behind Bitcoin?#MoneyElectric: The Bitcoin Mystery drops next Tuesday. It’s going to be a rollercoaster. #Satoshi https://t.co/2B17FZxkqZ — Cullen (@CullenHoback) October 3, 2024

The original HBO documentary Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery will be shown on October 8, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT), i.e. 4 a.m. on October 9 (Kyiv time), on HBO and the streaming platform Max.

«More than 10 years after Satoshi’s disappearance, Bitcoin is now threatening to disrupt the global financial order, forcing countries to rethink the very nature of money. Satoshi could become the richest man on the planet. Known for his investigations of hidden subcultures through digital forensics, Gobak delves into the world of key players, uncovers previously unknown evidence, and humorously unravels the chaotic history of bitcoin and its rapid rise. Money Electric offers a globe-spanning investigation, exploring the motives of the mysterious creator of Bitcoin and who Satoshi might be and what power he might gain if Bitcoin becomes part of our everyday lives», — it says in the synopsis.

However, comments from potential viewers and crypto pros are very, very skeptical. And they all boil down to the fact that the movie will not show the real Satoshi Nakamoto. And, most likely, there will be a typical ending like «we are all part of…» or «we will never know…». The point is that software developers were in charge, wrote repeatedly back in 2010. What do you think of the movie?

Interestingly, as the release date of the documentary approaches, several Satoshi-era crypto wallets have become active for the first time since 2009.

According to Bitcoin MagazineAccording to the report, about 250 bitcoins, worth approximately $15 million at $60,754, have been withdrawn from wallets over the past two weeks. Although these coins are not officially linked to the wallets used by Nakamoto, they have remained inactive since the early days of Bitcoin, when the cryptocurrency was worth almost nothing. The owners of these wallets were probably among Satoshi’s first associates.

After the publication white paper A comprehensive guide to the new cryptocurrency, explaining its commercial, technical, and financial information for potential investors and developers. On October 31, 2008, someone going by the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto — working primarily through forums and email — helped the blockchain gain popularity by gaining the support of a group of cryptographers and programmers known as «CypherPunks». And then he simply disappeared and stopped communicating. The bitcoins in the wallets attributed to him are still intact.