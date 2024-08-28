HMD announces Barbie Phone – pink and with self-care recommendations

After several months of teasers, HMD has finally announced its Barbie-style folding phone – HMD Barbie Phone. The novelty resembles Nokia 2660 Flipbut has a significantly updated appearance and several software updates.

As you would expect from a Barbie background, pink, red and crimson colors play a significant role in the design. The phone comes with a pink removable 1450 mAh battery, a pink USB-C cable, a matching color wipe cloth, and a few other accessories. These include two interchangeable back covers, a beaded phone strap, phone pendants, and Barbie stickers.

HMD Barbie Phone has a 2.8-inch main display and a 1.77-inch additional display on the external panel. The device is equipped with a Unisoc T107 processor with 64 MB of RAM and 128 MB of internal storage. A microSD card slot allows expanding the storage by another 32 GB. Additionally, the new product contains one VGA camera (0.3 megapixel), a Bluetooth 5 wireless communication module, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

The device runs on the S30+ operating system in most markets, and a version with KaiOS will be released for the US. HMD has finalized the phone’s interface with its own icons, wallpapers, and Barbie-style ringtones. Additionally, the Barbie phone has a digital well-being tip function, the Barbie Meditation app, and self-care reminders.

HMD Barbie Phone is already on sale for $129, €129, or £99. The US version with KaiOS will be available in October.

Source: gsmarena