Honor is developing a smart ring to compete with Samsung Galaxy Ring

China’s Honor is working on a smart ring, the company’s CEO George Zhao said the day after Samsung officially announced its Galaxy Ring.

Samsung Galaxy Ring is the company’s first attempt in this product category. The device has several sensors that can track health markers like the wearer’s heart rate.

Honor is developing its own smart ring, the company’s CEO George Zhao said at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (MWC), transmits CNBC.

We have such a solution internally, and we are working on it now, so in the future you will be able to buy an Honor ring.

Zhao disclosed very few details about the product, but said it is part of the firm’s broader focus on healthcare.

Since separating from Huawei in 2020 in the wake of U.S. sanctions, Honor has been aggressively trying to produce its own smartphones and expand its presence outside of China, especially in the premium space where it aims to compete with Apple

and Samsung.

The company has also expanded its presence into other devices, including wearables such as smartwatches that can also measure some health metrics. Honor will be able to connect this product with its health app along with other devices, similar to what Samsung is trying to do.

Zhao said that he sees artificial intelligence as a key way to help users get more information about their health: