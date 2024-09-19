HONOR Pad 9 WiFi tablet and HONOR 200 series smartphones in Ukraine – from budget to flagship

New products from HONOR are now available to Ukrainian customers: the HONOR Pad 9 WiFi tablet and the HONOR 200 Pro, HONOR 200 and HONOR 200 Lite smartphones.

Universal tablet HONOR Pad 9 has a 12.1-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of internal storage. There is no memory card or SIM card slot. The main camera has a 13-megapixel sensor, and the front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor. The battery has a capacity of 8300 mAh. The price of the HONOR Pad 9 is 12999 UAH.

Smartphone HONOR 200 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2700×1224 pixels. This model is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform, has 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The main 50-megapixel camera module is complemented by a 50-megapixel telephoto module with optical image stabilization and a 12-megapixel super wide-angle module. The front camera is also 50-megapixel. The smartphone has a 5200 mAh battery, supports 100W SuperCharge fast charging and 66W wireless charging. The price of HONOR 200 Pro is announced at UAH 32999. The device is available in a white or black body.

Smartphone HONOR 200 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2412×1080 and a peak brightness of up to 4000 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The amount of RAM is 12 GB, and the built-in storage capacity is 512 GB. There will also be an 8+256 GB version. The camera unit consists of a 50 megapixel main camera, a 50 megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12 megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 112° viewing angle. The front camera has a 50-megapixel sensor. The battery has a capacity of 5200 mAh and supports 100W fast charging. The HONOR 200 is available in green and black colors and costs UAH 24999.

Smartphone HONOR 200 Lite features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2412×1080 and a peak brightness of up to 2000 nits. The device has a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of internal storage. The main 108-megapixel camera module is complemented by 5 and 2 megapixel auxiliary modules, and the front camera is 50 megapixels. A 4500 mAh battery is responsible for autonomy. HONOR 200 Lite is available for UAH 12999 in two colors – blue and black.