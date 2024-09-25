Horizon Zero Dawn will receive a remaster for PlayStation 5 and PC in October

Sony has announced a remaster of the popular game Horizon Zero Dawn for PlayStation 5 and PC. The developers promise players «stunning new graphics and improved features».

Rumors about a possible remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn appeared back in 2022. Last week, several gaming publications noticed the ESRB rating for the updated version on PS5 and PC, which confirmed these assumptions.

Horizon Zero Dawn, released in 2017, tells the story of Eloy — a huntress who lives in a post-apocalyptic world dominated by mechanical creatures. Players have to destroy enemies using a bow, spear, and stealth.

In 2020, Sony released Horizon Zero Dawn on PC, and in 2021, an update for PS5 appeared that unlocked the frame rate to 60 FPS. The remaster is expected to have even better graphics on PS5 Pro, which will be released in November.

The updated version of Horizon Zero Dawn will be available on October 31, 2024. Owners of the original game on PlayStation or PC will be able to upgrade to the remaster for $9.99. For new players, the price will be $49.99.

Source: The Verge