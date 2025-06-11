Horror trailer «Abraham’s Boys» from Stephen King’s son brings back Dracula and the Van Helsing

The movie Abraham’s Boys: A Dracula Story has received its first trailer — it is a creation of Joe Gill, son of Stephen King, about Van Helsing’s past life.

The film is based on the short story «Abraham’s Boys» from the collection «Ghosts of the 20th Century», which was published in 2004. The trailer opens with scenes of the Van Helsing family’s everyday life in the remote countryside. However, it quickly becomes clear that something sinister is happening to the family’s mother. Soon, a vampire appears in the frame, reminiscent of Mr. Barlow from the film adaptation «Salem’s Lot» — of the cult novel by Stephen King.

According to the official synopsis, brothers Max and Rudy Van Helsing grow up under the control of their father, who seems obsessed with paranoia. As children, they do not understand the reasons for his severity and detachment. But gradually they discover a terrible truth: their father once fought Dracula himself. And from that moment on, their peaceful life is destroyed — the boys have to accept an unexpected and terrifying legacy from which there is no escape.

The film is directed by Natasha Kermani and stars Titus Welliver, Jocelyn Donahue, Judah McKee, Aurora Perrineau, and Brady Hepner. «Abraham’s Boys: The Story of Dracula» will be released in theaters on July 11, with no word yet on the Ukrainian premiere. After that, the movie will be available on Shudder.

This is not the first film adaptation of Joe Gill’s works. In 2013, his novel «Horns» was adapted into a movie starring Daniel Radcliffe. The comic book «Locke’s Keys» has become a popular series on Netflix, and the story «Black Phone» was released on the big screens in 2021 with Ethan Hawke as a child abductor. Recently the sequel received a trailer where Hawke returns from the world of the dead and the date of the premiere.

Source: Games Radar