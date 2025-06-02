Horror trailer «The Black Phone 2» — Ethan Hawke returns from the dead and seeks new victims

Universal has released the first trailer for «The Black Phone 2» —, the sequel to the acclaimed 2022 horror film from director Scott Derrickson.

The sequel will show the main antagonist Grubber (Ethan Hawke), who will return to the screens, although he died in the first part. Plot details are being kept secret, but it is known that the film will focus on some of Grubber’s presence. He will probably continue to stalk new victims through the same mysterious black phone.

The trailer shows that the action will again unfold in the dark, tense style of the first film. The viewer will be immersed in dark rooms, phone calls, and a frightening atmosphere. Almost the entire main cast returns to the sequel: Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies and Miguel Mora. The director’s chair, as in the first part, is occupied by Scott Derrickson, who again writes the script with his regular collaborator C. Robert Cargill.

«The Black Phone» became an unexpected hit in 2021 — a small film with a budget of $16 million grossed more than $160 million at the box office worldwide. The original plot told the story of a guy kidnapped by a serial killer who, through an old, turned-off phone, begins to communicate with the ghosts of his previous victims. The idea worked — Blumhouse immediately jumped at the opportunity to make a sequel.

After «The Black Phone» Derrickson tried his hand at streaming project «Gorge»which failed. Now he is returning to the genre he feels most at home in. Universal has already set a release date for — «The Black Phone 2» to be released in theaters on October 17, 2025.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: World of Reel