«You’ve got a big mouth». Maya Hawke doesn’t tell her father about season 5 of «Stranger Things» because she’s afraid of spoilers

Maya, the daughter of actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, played Robin Buckley in the series «Stranger Things» — and reportedly prefers not to talk to her parents about her work while filming season 5 to prevent spoilers.

Ethan Hawke in a recent interview confessed he can’t get any information from his daughter about the continuation of the series:

«I keep pushing her to do it, but she won’t give up. She says I’ve got a big mouth In the original, Ethan says «You've got a big mouth» — which is an English idiom for someone who can't keep a secret.», — Ethan jokes. «So, no, she doesn’t even tell her dear old dad the details».

Currently filming the 5th and last season of the series are ongoing in Georgia (after a long stop during the strikes in Hollywood). The plot is hard to predict — Od and company defeated Vecka in the last episode of Season 4, but Will warned his friends about his imminent return. And, given the fact that the actors have grown up, we should expect a certain time jump in the narrative.

The series «Stranger Things», inspired by the works of Stephen King, began airing on Netflix in 2016 — and since then, the show has remained one of the most popular on the platform. The fourth season of Stranger Things was released in two parts in May and July 2022, setting a record — in the first 28 days, viewers spent more than one billion hours watching the series (1.35 billion hours to be exact).

From the very beginning, the showrunners, the Duffer brothers, planned that the story would span 4-5 seasons. Despite the end of the story, we expect at least one animated spinoff from Eric Robles in the future («Fanboy and Chum Chum», «Glucotechnics»), prequel play which will take place 20 years before the events of the series, as well as VR gamewhere players will try on the role of Vekna.