HP OmniBook Ultra: AMD Ryzen AI 300 processor, 21 hours of battery life, and price from $1450

HP has prepared a new high-end laptop with AMD Ryzen AI 300 processor. This model received AI support and a rather long name: HP OmniBook Ultra 14-inch Laptop Next Gen AI PC.

The Ryzen AI 300 processor also contains the AMD Ryzen AI NPU unit. HP says it has worked with AMD on an NPU chip that will deliver up to 55 TOPS of performance. The system supports up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The device is equipped with a 14-inch IPS touchscreen display with a resolution of 2240×1400 pixels.

The HP OmniBook Ultra 14-inch Laptop Next Gen AI PC also includes a 9-megapixel webcam, Wi-Fi 7 wireless module, and a battery that provides up to 21 hours of battery life in video playback mode. The new product weighs about 1.58 kg. HP says that the laptop will receive a free update that will enable Microsoft Copilot+ PC features in Windows 11, but there is no information on when this will happen.

The HP OmniBook Ultra 14-inch Laptop Next Gen AI PC will go on sale in August for a price of $1449.99.

HP has also announced two HP OmniStudio X all-in-ones with 27 and 31.5-inch IPS displays. The screen of the smaller model supports a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. The 31.5-inch version offers a touch panel, but has a lower resolution of 2240×1400 pixels.

Both models can be equipped with Intel Core Ultra 5 or 7 processors, up to 32 GB of RAM, up to 2 TB of solid-state storage, and a 5-megapixel webcam. In the case of the 31.5-inch model, it is possible to add an optional Nvidia GeForce 4050 graphics card.

The new HP OmniStudio X monoblocks will be available in August at a price starting at $1149.99.

Source: neowin