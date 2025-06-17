Images of Samsung Galaxy Watch8, Classic and Ultra (2025) — the company is preparing three watches at once

When Samsung is going to present something, it does not do it in a casual way, but on a grand scale. And in July, a whole parade of new products awaits us — including new folding smartphonesas well as an updated line of Galaxy Watch8 smartwatches. And, judging by the leaks, this time the company decided not to limit itself to the usual two models Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic, but to add a third — with the loud name Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025).

In a fresh leak from a well-known insider Evan Blass high-quality images of three models appeared at once: Galaxy Watch8, Galaxy Watch8 Classic, and the mysterious Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Galaxy Watch8 looks quite restrained — a classic form factor with a rounded body. The Galaxy Watch8 Classic is a bit more massive, with a rotating bezel for those who can’t imagine navigating the watch without it. But Galaxy Watch Ultra — is a different story. First, its name hints at flagship ambition. Secondly, it looks like it has a slightly fresher and more aggressive design — at least in the photo in bright blue. However, it is not yet clear whether this is a full-fledged update or just a new version of an already known model.

Interestingly, this is the first time Samsung has released three watches in one series at once. It seems that the company has decided not just to update the classic line, but to create a kind of ultra-segment — for those who want the maximum of everything: functions, weight, and price.

All new products will run on the updated version of One UI 8 Watch. It has recently entered the beta test. We’re waiting to see what surprises this firmware will bring, besides new wallpapers and another way to count your steps.

So, if you’re going to upgrade your smartwatch or just looking for something new to wear, July promises to be busy and interesting.

Source: 9to5google