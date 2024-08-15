In Florida, hundreds of Tesla Model 3s were spotted abandoned in the middle of a field — and they are brand new

The pictures that have recently circulated on Reddit look like scenes from a post-apocalyptic movie or an ordinary car graveyard, if not for the one thing — all «abandoned» Tesla cars are brand new.

The identification numbers indicate that the cars were manufactured between April and May 2024.

The viral photo was published in the Tesla Model 3 thread on Reddit by a user named Eric, who added that the VIN numbers indicate that the cars are brand new, and the pictures show «non-standard wheels and mixed-color interiors». Behind, you can also see examples of a pre-refreshed Model 3 and a few Model Ys.

Later in the comments, it was clarified that the abandoned electric cars were spotted near the Tesla service center in Tampa, Florida, and they were placed in the field because Elon Musk’s company did not have enough space at its main facilities in Florida and Orlando — The grassed area is a kind of parking lot for the inventory of new Model 3s.

It is unclear, however, how long the cars will be exposed to the potentially scorching sun, and whether rodents that may be hiding in such tall grass will damage some of the components.

Another Reddit user, teckel, wrote that similar footage of the 2022 Tesla Model Y has already been posted online.

Source: carscoops