In Tinder, the promotion «Bring a friend on a date» — Double Date mode introduces communication for more than two people

The popular dating platform Tinder seems to have decided to embody the jokes about a friend and other strangers on the date. The title Double Date speaks for itself.

Now you can swipe your finger across the screen with your best friend or a friend and find the perfect match for a couple. With «Double Date», you can create up to 3 pairs of friends and find others. These pairs will be displayed in the Discovery section just like individual profiles — with the difference that both people from the Double Date will be displayed side by side for you to view.

In the app, you can open a chat for four with another couple. You can also swipe right on the person in your pair and open a separate private message for direct communication. The new feature can help reduce anxiety and pressure sensation associated with meeting alone, creating a more comfortable atmosphere for all participants. In many cases, socializing in a company can «break the ice» stiffen up.

To use this feature, you need to tap the Double Date icon on the Discovery or Messages screens. You can invite up to 3 friends to create two pairs and search for other double dates. The feature is available for Android, iOS, and website users, but in select markets, with a global release expected in July. As Double Date is currently in testing, premium features and subscription benefits (Boosts, Super Likes, etc.) are not currently compatible.

Source: TheTechOutlook