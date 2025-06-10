«Ineffable magic»: The Remake «How to Train Your Dragon» received 83% on Rotten Tomatoes

A few days before the premiere «How to Train Your Dragon» critics shared their impressions — 83% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film was released on June 13, so as soon as the embargo on reviews was lifted — critics started to evaluate the cast, script, and visuals. For example, a rather large-scale show The final battle and flights over Burke. At the same time, critics praised the cast, which «amazingly imitates its cartoon counterparts». The screenplay, which was called «flawless» — by the original author Dean DeBlois, was not left aside. The original composer John Powell also returned to work.

In general, critics on Rotten Tomatoes agree that the remake was really successful:

Hoai Tran Bui, Inverse: «Though it might be a shot-for-shot remake of the animated hit, the live-action How to Train Your Dragon still contains that ineffable magic».

Preston Bartha, Denton Record-Chronicle: «he live-action reimagining of ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ breathes new life into Berk’s beloved saga, balancing emotional depth, breathtaking visuals and its animated heart, though not without a few growing pains in its leap to reality».

Nagier Chambers, Big Gold Belt Media: «The best live-action adaptation yet! Redefines aerial visuals with breathtaking cinematography».

Helen O’Hara, Empire Magazine: «It’s clearly made with real love and care, but shows far too much deference to its progenitor. Even in a remake, we need more originality and less playing the hits».

Eddie Harrison, Film Authority: «The live-action How to Train Your Dragon offers a fun, well-told story with likable characters and a truly lovable relationship between a boy and his dragon at heart; this dragon may be recycled from a beloved animation, but it still flies high».

Lovia Gyarke, The Hollywood Reporter: «How to Train Your Dragon honors the charm of the original. It’s not an essential remake, but at least it’s not an offensive one».

Peter Debruge, Variety: «It’s hard to improve on the first movie, though the last act looks positively iconic in this new incarnation, unlocking the expressionistic power of “Heavy Metal” toons and Boris Vallejo paintings».

It was known even earlier that the first viewers were delighted with the remake of «How to Train Your Dragon», and therefore Universal has planned a sequel for 2027. And this is despite the fact that the premiere did not take place. Be that as it may, the fate of the upcoming sequel will be finally decided by the box office in 2025.

Source: Rotten Tomatos