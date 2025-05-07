The trailer for the remake of «How to Train Your Dragon» shows the final battle and flights over Burke Island

Universal has shown a new trailer for the remake of «How to Train Your Dragon» which shows Toothless saving Hiccup and then the final battle.

The video features John Powell’s music again, which gives the audience another look at the key moments of the plot. Also, important is the emotional connection between the main characters. In the beginning, we are shown Hiccup literally taming Toothless, sewing him armor and flying around the island. Overall, the trailer emphasizes spectacle, zipping through the Burke Mountains where the action takes place. In the end, their friendship will change the entire Viking community.

The final shots are dedicated to the climactic battle against the mountain dragon — the very scenes that fans remember from the original animated film. In the trailer, Hiccup falls into a wave of fire, and Toothless rushes to save him. The description hints that people who haven’t seen the original might want to refrain from watching this trailer — because they will know the ending.

The previous trailer showed interesting visual effects, a new look at the main characters. He also provided short references to some of the best moments of the animated film. As a result, the first viewers are excited about the remake of «How to Train Your Dragon», and therefore Universal plans a sequel for 2027.

The remake is once again directed and written by Dean DeBlois, the author of the original. The movie stars Mason Thames as Hiccup, Gerard Butler, who returns as Stoic, Nico Parker, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Peter Serafinowicz and others.

«How to Train Your Dragon» will be released in theaters in June 2025. As for the upcoming sequel, the box office in 2025 will decide.

Source: Gizmodo