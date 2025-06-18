Intel Foundry cuts up to 20% of staff — more than 10 thousand employees will be laid off without «golden parachutes»

Intel’s chip making business will soon experience rapid negative headcount growth. The reason is simple — a lack of money.

Publication OregonLive has reviewed a copy of the Intel Foundry email, which was authenticated by four employees. Last Saturday, the company’s vice president of manufacturing, Naga Chandrasekaran, sent employees «good news» about a 15-20% reduction in production staff this July. About possible future layoffs reported at the end of last year.

«These are difficult actions, but they are necessary to address our accessibility issues and the current financial condition of the company. This hurts everyone», — the letter says.

As of December 2024, the company employed 109,000 people, up from about 124,800 the year before. It is not known exactly how many of them are involved in the production of Intel Foundry chips. Last year, Intel plants cut 15,000 jobs. According to preliminary estimates by Tom’s Hardware, Intel are talking about 8,170-10,890 employees worldwide.

The previous wave of redundancies was carried out, among other things, by financial proposals for early release or retirement. This time, Intel will not offer any voluntary buyouts. The company will determine layoffs and reductions based on investment priorities and individual performance.

«These reductions will be based on a combination of portfolio changes, elimination of levels and positions, assessment of qualifications for remaining positions, and some difficult decisions on investments in our projects. We also take into account the impact on plant operations».

Intel declined to comment on Saturday’s letter to the Oregonian. However, the company has stated that it will treat people «with care and respect» during the layoffs.

«Reducing organizational complexity and empowering our engineers will allow us to better meet our customers’ needs and improve our production. We make these decisions based on careful consideration of what is needed to position our business for the future».

Intel has 15 fabs in 10 locations around the world. The company does not disclose the number of employees at the fabs, but claims that approximately half of its workforce is engaged in manufacturing or related services, which is where the above estimated number of 8,170-10,890 comes from. The rest is distributed among research and development, design, sales, data center, administration, and other departments. By the way, other departments will also face similar cuts this year.