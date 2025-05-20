Intel unveils Arc Pro B50 and B60 graphics cards for professionals: up to 24 GB of memory, AI focus, and prices starting at $299

As well as expectedAt Computex 2025, Intel made a loud statement in the field of professional graphics and AI. The chipmaker introduced a new line of Arc Pro B-series graphics cards aimed at workstations for graphics, rendering, machine learning, and design. The main emphasis is not only on performance but also on a large amount of memory and support for modern formats of working with artificial intelligence. And the best part is that the starting price is only $299.

Intel Arc Pro B50

Arc Pro B50 — is a video card for those who work with graphics but don’t want to overpay for excessive power. It has 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, which already looks very impressive compared to competitors who usually only have 6 or 8 GB available (such as Nvidia RTX A1000). The card is designed for use in thin cases, does not require additional power (TDP — only 70 W) and has a relatively compact two-slot design.

The GPU has 16 Xe cores and 128 XMX engines to accelerate AI computing, delivering up to 170 TOPS of peak performance. The memory bandwidth is 224 GB/s, and the PCIe 5.0 x8 interface provides up to 20% performance boost due to faster communication with system memory. Intel also promises up to 2.6 times faster performance compared to conventional gaming drivers.

Intel Arc Pro B60

Arc Pro B60 is positioned as a tool for serious tasks. It has 24 GB of memory, 20 Xe cores, 160 XMX engines, and a peak performance of 197 TOPS. More memory allows you to run larger models, scale tasks more efficiently, and provide better multitasking. The bandwidth here is 456 GB/s, and power consumption is between 120 and 200 watts.

Interestingly, Intel’s partners, such as Maxsun, have already made a dual-processor graphics card based on the B60. Linux supports the distribution of tasks between two GPUs, each of which has a separate PCIe 5.0 x8 connection.

Project Battlematrix

The Arc Pro B60 graphics card will mostly be sold not separately, but as part of ready-made workstations under the Project Battlematrix brand. These are powerful configurations based on Xeon processors, with support for up to 8 GPUs, 192 GB of total memory, and the ability to run models with 70+ billion parameters.

Such workstations will cost from $5000 to $10000 depending on the configuration, and the cost of one B60 GPU will be about $500.

Intel’s stand has already shown Project Battlematrix demo systems. One of them ran a large Deepseek model with 675 billion parameters entirely on a single computer with 8 GPUs. Some of the «experts» (internal elements of the model) worked on the CPU, the most active — on the GPU. Other demonstrations included finding errors in the code, generating answers to queries based on corporate documentation, and platforms for quickly creating your own AI assistants.

Intel is actively working on a full-fledged containerized Linux solution to run such systems out of the box. The first software certifications and debut containers are expected in the third quarter, and support for SR-IOV, VDI, and other management tools will be added by the end of the year.

Intel Arc Pro B50 and B60 graphics cards will go on sale in the third quarter of 2025. The 16GB B50 is an affordable solution for designers, engineers, and developers who need performance in a compact package. The B60 is already a serious player for AI work, and will be part of the powerful Project Battlematrix stations.

Source: tomshardware