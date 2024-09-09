iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: bigger displays, more powerful 3nm A18 Pro processor and improved camera + Apple Intelligence

In addition to «conventional» iPhone 16 smartphones Apple has also announced a professional line of iPhone 16 Pro devices. The new flagship smartphones have larger displays and now the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are available with screen diagonals of 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively (versus 6.1 and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max).

The iPhone 16 Pro lineup comes with the A18 Pro chip, which has a 16-core neural unit for «amazing performance» Apple Intelligence features (some of which will be available in beta in October). Apple promises 17% more memory bandwidth, 20% higher 6-core GPU performance, and 15% higher 6-core CPU performance than the A17 Pro processor from the iPhone 15 Pro.

When developing the iPhone 16 Pro series, much attention was paid to the camera. It received the main 48-megapixel Fusion Camera module with OIS, a new 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module with auto focus, and a 12-megapixel telephoto module with 5x zoom. Now, the telephoto camera on the «regular» iPhone 16 Pro has a tetraprism, which was previously available only in the iPhone 15 Pro Max version.

The iPhone 16 line has a new Camera Control button. It allows you to control some shooting parameters (such as aperture or zoom), and as part of a software update later this year, it will also get a two-stage shutter.

Apple is introducing new photo styles. You can change the styles on your photos after you take the picture. iPhone 16 Pro smartphones are capable of recording 4K video at 120 frames per second, and the playback speed can be adjusted after shooting in the Photos app.

Apple has also improved the audio components of the iPhone 16 Pro. This includes four «studio-quality» microphones. You will also be able to capture spatial audio while recording spatial video. And in the Voice Memos update later this year, you’ll be able to overdub a track on a recording, which can be useful if you’re recording music.

The bodies of the iPhone 16 Pro line of smartphones are made of titanium. It is available in four colors: black, white, natural, and the new «desert titanium». Apple also claims that the iPhone 16 Pro Max has the «best iPhone battery life ever».

The iPhone 16 Pro model with 128 GB of storage is priced at $999, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max with 256 GB of storage starts at $1199. Both new models will go on sale on September 20.

