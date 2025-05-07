NVIDIA quietly curtails RTX 5090D orders and sales

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090D is the Chinese version of the RTX 5090 with the same capabilities, but with limited AI performance. In fact, the company is winding down their sales.

Sources on the Chinese resource Board Channels claim that NVIDIA will sell more 5090Ds in the Chinese market. This means that no GB202-based graphics card will be available in China, and the RTX 5080 with GB203 GPU will remain the most powerful option available.

«The NVIDIA RTX 5090D series is actually finished, and the graphics cards will not be available in the second quarter. This means that the RTX 5090D will not be sold in the Chinese market, and motherboard partners will not be able to receive shipments of the GPU. NVIDIA has actually confirmed that orders for the RTX 5090D series will not be accepted during the second quarter. All previously placed orders for 5090D chips that have not yet been delivered have been temporarily canceled. In fact, sales of RTX 5090D are officially completely banned», — the original post reads.

NVIDIA has not officially confirmed any changes to the availability of the RTX 5090D in China. However, shortly before the company was banned from selling H20 GPUs for data centers, Chinese distributors began to limit sales of RTX 5090D in case the ban would affect them as well. The second quarter is already underway, so the ban is already in effect. However, it appears that the Chinese know how to work around such restrictions using less powerful processors.

Source: VideoCardz