Israeli hackers hacked Iran’s largest crypto exchange Nobitex and destroyed $90 million

In the conflict between Israel and Iran, not only brute force is used. For example, recently, hackers from Gonjeshke Darande hacked into an Iranian cryptocurrency exchange called Nobitex and withdrew $90 million from there. And not just withdrew, but destroyed these assets: they sent them to eight addresses for burning (they do not have crypto keys).

The hackers of Gonjeshke Darande claimed responsibility and said that Nobitex was actively used by the authorities to circumvent sanctions. The team also promised to publish

the source code of Nobitex.

According to Elliptic, Nobitex is Iran’s main cryptocurrency exchange, has more than 7 million users, and has been linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iranian government officials in the past. For example, relatives of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his business partners from the IRGC are linked to Nobitex. Nobitex has also been used by sanctioned IRGC operatives who have been accused of extortion operations and attacks on critical infrastructure.

Source: Gonjeshke Darande