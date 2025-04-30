Japanese gamers renamed Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to «Something 33» because they couldn’t pronounce the name

«Something like 33» — you know, like that game? This is what Japanese X/Twitter looks like now, because local gamers don’t accept the official name Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

On the Japanese side of the Internet, you can see the term «なんとか33», which literally translates as «Something 33». It turns out that players from there have big problems with the official name of the project by Sandfall Interactive. Therefore, it is easier for them to write it as if they are trying to remember what game they are talking about.

The reason for «something 33» was the difficult pronunciation due to unusual letter combinations. Also, the name of the game is considered too complicated because of unfamiliar words and the complete lack of a convenient abbreviation. So they decided to skip the «unimportant» part of the name and go straight to «33».

At the same time, the phrase «Clair Obscur» — is a French artistic term. The name comes from the French word chiaroscuro, an artistic style based on the contrast of light and dark. This clearly alludes to the game’s plot, where Squad 33 from Lumiere Island has to save the world from the Artist, who draws a number every year and erases people from the world of the living.

Despite this funny fact, the game is already becoming popular among Japanese gamers. This is absolutely logical, since Sandfall Interactive was inspired by Japanese RPGs like Persona and Final Fantasy. This approach has worked not only in the Japanese market, but in general — the game has one of the highest ratings on Metacritic and her enthusiastically greeted by the players. In just three days, the game sold out in a million copies and continues to be sold.

The game has been available since April 24 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It is also available on Game Pass and«cloud» GeForce NOW.

Source: The Gamer / Automaton Media