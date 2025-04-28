Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has reached one million sales in 3 days and over 115 thousand active players on Steam

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has had a successful and fast start — just three days after its release, its sales exceeded one million copies.

At the same time, the number of daily active players on Steam is no worse than 115 thousand and continues to grow. The first day of release for Sandfall Interactive ended with more than 500 thousand copies sold. At the time of writing, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 maintains a rating of «very positive» on Steam — more than 92% of player reviews are positive. The press — the game has an almost perfect rating on Metacritic users, which is rare for modern releases.

According to SteamDB, the player activity graph for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 shows no signs of decline — the number of players is steadily growing. The weekend had a significant impact on online growth, but the trend continued.

Critics and players alike praise the game for its amazing visuals and innovative combat system. Clair Obscur combines a turn-based combat system with real-time action: players can dodge, parry, counterattack, and combine strikes in rhythmic battles. In addition, the free aiming system allows you to hit enemies’ weak points.

The game’s plot tells the story of Expedition 33’s fight against the Artist, who wakes up every year and erases entire generations of people with her drawings. Players have one year to stop her and save the world.

The world of Clair Obscur is inspired by the Belle Epoque of France. Players travel through surreal locations, meet unusual allies, and discover secret areas of the map. The game was created on Unreal Engine 5.

Sandfall Interactive is a small team of about 30 people, but the result of their work shows that Ubisoft has something to show us. With a million copies sold in just a few days and active player growth on Steam, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is firmly established as one of the biggest successes of the year.

The game was released on April 24 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It is also available via Game Pass.

Source: Tech4Gamers / Gamereactor