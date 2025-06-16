Kathleen Kennedy showed unedited «Star Wars» — Han Solo fired first

Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy showed the «first attempt» movie «Star Wars» from 1977, around which myths have been circulating. It has one of the most famous differences — the scene with Han Solo.

This copy, which was considered lost for decades, was presented at the BFI Film on Film Festival in the UK. It turned out that a copy of the very first film was stored in the archives of the BFI (British Film Institute), which found the version and contacted Lucasfilm to organize the screening. The BFI’s executive director, Ben Roberts, called the found copy a «miracle», especially because its condition allowed for a public screening.

At the film festival, an unexpected Kathleen Kennedy’s appearance, who confirmed the originality of the version. According to her, there is most likely no other original copy.

«I came to legitimize them, make sure that you don’t think this is an illegal screening… [There’s incredible folklore around this print.] I have to say that even when I came into the company, there was always conversation about where everything was, and what was in fact the first print. It’s quite remarkable. What you’re going to see is in fact the first print, and I’m not sure there’s another one quite like it. It’s that are», — Kennedy said.

Star Wars fans, Kathleen Kennedy wants to assure you the BFI screening of the original cut is not illegal pic.twitter.com/0a1Pa6FXDI — Jacob Stolworthy (@JacobStolworthy) June 12, 2025

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Why are the first-firsts «Star Wars» so unique?

The true first version of «A New Hope» — is an invaluable artifact of cinema. George Lucas always treated his films as works in progress, so he made numerous changes over the decades. For example, in the first film, in addition to plot nuances, the title was changed to «A New Hope» under the number «Episode 4» shortly before the release of «The Empire Strikes Back». Lucas went to great lengths to ensure that the audience only saw the story he wanted to tell with the edits. But fans knew that the story could have been told differently.

One of the most famous differences in the «first printing of» is the scene in the Mos Eisley cantina where Han Solo shoots the bounty hunter Greedo. In later versions, Lucas infamously changed it so that Greedo shoots first to exonerate Han.

During the screening, Kathleen Kennedy also touched on the future of «Star Wars». She believes that the series «Andor» became an example of «expanding genres» within the franchise.

«It doesn’t necessarily have to connect to every little thing thats been done in ‘Star Wars’; it can actually be a standalone story that then builds into many many other stories», — the Lucasfilm executive hints at future projects.

In addition, Kennedy said that she was in London to prepare for the filming a new movie in the franchise with Ryan Gosling. As you know, filming will start in the fall.

Source: Screen Rant / Independent