New episodes of «Andor» scored 9.8/10 on IMDb — record in the «Star Wars» universe

The new episodes of Disney Plus’ «Andor» set a new audience rating benchmark with a 9.8 out of 10 rating on IMDb.

This is one of the highest ratings among episodes in the «Star Wars» universe. This rating was achieved thanks to two new episodes of the second season — episodes eight («Who Are You?») and nine («Welcome to the Rebellion»). The series is confidently bringing us closer to the events of the movie «Rebel One» — and this is clearly evident in the script decisions.

The eighth episode shows how the situation escalates to the climax — the terrible event of the Dark Ages takes place, when the Empire attacked and killed peaceful protesters mass murder — the Gorman massacre — will eventually lead to a public condemnation of Emperor Palpatine and his regime.

The ninth episode focuses on Mon Mothma, who delivers a powerful speech in the Senate. She openly denounces the crimes of the Empire, after which Cassian Andor takes her from Coruscant to Yavin 4. And of course, all this does not happen without incident. There is a lot of action and a lot of tension, which the audience appreciated.

Fans have already called the eighth episode «one of the best television episodes of all time» and «absolutely amazing». But still, the highest rating among all «Star Wars» television stories still belongs to the animated series finale «The Clone Wars» — episode «Victory and Death», which has a 9.9/10 rating on IMDb.

New episodes of «Andor» are released weekly on Disney Plus. The second season has already shown that it can not only keep up the level, but also show new standards within the franchise. If two episodes were rated very highly by viewers, then the season started with 99% on Rotten Tomatoes and perfect first reviews.

Source: Games Radar