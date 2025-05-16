Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 received the first DLC Brushes with Death — up to 10 hours of gameplay for ₴160

Warhorse Studios and Deep Silver have released the first of three planned storyline DLCs for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — Brushes with Death.

The add-on is already available on all platforms, and its price is quite low — only ₴160. You can also get the DLC as part of the Gold Edition or Expansion Pass. The expansion is coming out along with patch 1.3, which brought archery on horseback and horse racing and a number of other improvements for the convenience of the game.

Below are some spoilers on how to start the quest and what you need to do

What to expect from the first DLC

Brushes with Death tells the story of a meeting between Henry and a mysterious artist named Voight. The protagonist decides to help him complete the painting and reveal his own past. The task adds a new mechanic of painting shields and takes place in two regions.

The DLC is unlocked after completing the quest «For Whom the Bell Tolls» — when you have 12 hours to save Jan Ptacek. But you can return to the DLC content at any time after that point. The starting point is marked with an icon southeast of Troski Castle. At that location, you will see a cutscene that will launch the first quest — «A Sketchy Situation». If you are already on the Kuttenberg map, return to the Troski region via the coachman west of Sukhdol.

Brushes with Death — is a standalone story with its own characters, dialogues, and moral choices that can affect the ending. One of these choices can even lead to a secret achievement — if you make Wojta talk more than he wanted to. The DLC does not continue the main plot, but weaves Henry into Voyta’s personal drama, which is presented separately from the game’s global conflict.

You can play the DLC either immediately after the first act or during the second — in both cases, the story will be available. But if you start the quest after the finale, the game world does not always react logically to the events of the main plot. Some regions where the DLC sends you may look like they should be inaccessible.

It will take up to 12 hours to complete, but you can do it faster if you’re not interested in side adventures or exploring the map. The tasks are fairly straightforward — fetch, talk, find — and a bit of a drag if nothing unexpected happens between the points of the route.

To summarize: The DLC will obviously not feel like a separate game, but for this price, it is a sin to complain. The expansion can still be a good reason to return to the world of medieval Bohemia. This is the first of three paid DLCs planned by the studio: the next two — Legacy of the Forge and Mysteria Ecclesiae — will be released in the fall and winter, respectively.

Warhorse Studios continues to develop Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and add new patches. For example, the developers expanded the game with a hardcore mode, а modders made it even more difficult. Also, one of the biggest patches was when we added support for mods, a hairdresser, and 1000+ fixes.

Source: IGN