Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will get paid DLC about a weird artist — trailer and release date

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will get a storyline DLC about a strange artist in just a week. In the meantime, Warhorse has shown a trailer for the expansion.

DLC about the painter Voyta

Brushes with Death will add a new chain of quests, an artist character, a storyline expansion, and several new mechanics to the game. The expansion does not require completion of the main game — it can be activated at almost any stage. It will also come with a major free patch 1.3.

The expansion begins with Henry encountering the mysterious painter Voit, who is tied to a pole and communicating with a skull. Meeting this artist will launch a new storyline. Players will be asked to learn more about his past and help him create a «masterpiece that will cement his legacy».

A skull, a secret, and a painter with a past – Henry’s next journey begins with a whisper in the woods. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – Brushes with Death arrives May 15. #KCD2 pic.twitter.com/Gt8Pp8fgwc — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) May 8, 2025

Voight’s artwork also unlocks a new mechanic — the ability to paint shields. Players will be able to customize the look of Henry’s shields: change colors, ornaments, borders, and symbols. However, not all symbols will be available at once — some of them will have to be unlocked through the story, side quests, and research.

Patch 1.3: horse racing and archery on the horse race

Along with the release of Brushes with Death, patch 1.3 will be released. It will add new features: horseback archery and horse racing. To get acquainted with these mechanics, you can complete a side quest. Also, the developers decided to rebalance enemies in some regions, for example, Kuttenberg will become much more difficult.

Release date and platforms

Brushes with Death DLC and patch 1.3 are scheduled for release on May 15. The add-on can be purchased on Steam at Expansion Pass for ₴799, as well as a -10% discount (₴719) until the expansion is released. In the future, fans of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 fans can expect at least two more major expansions in the future. KCD2 is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Previously, the developers added to the game the long-awaited hardcore mode and the possibility of making Henry bald (in addition to other hairstyles). The modders decided to make life even more difficult for the medieval guy and made sure that he had all negative perks and 1 HP at the same time.

Source: Game Rant