Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has been postponed to 2025 — officially

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Warhorse Studios has announced that the release date of the sequel to the popular role-playing game Kingdom Come: Deliverance to early 2025.

Instead of the planned release at the end of 2024, players will be able to immerse themselves in medieval Bohemia on February 11, 2025. Warhorse Studios explained this decision by the need for additional time to improve the project.

A message from Warhorse Studios! The official release date for #KCD2 is 11 February 2025.

It’s a long wait, but we have a lot to show you between now and release, starting with:

⚔️ 20+ min gameplay showcase at #Gamescom2024

⚔️ Collectors Edition Reveal

⚔️ Previews from Press and… pic.twitter.com/YSJrxdZZZT — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) August 15, 2024

At Gamescom 2024, the developers will present a new trailer, show gameplay footage, and a collector’s edition. Also, on August 21, the first reviews from journalists who have already tried the new RPG will be published online.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II» will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and will have subtitles in Ukrainian. Many details about the game told at the screening in April.

The first part of Kingdom Come: Deliverance was released in February 2018 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The first-person game immerses players in a detailed recreation of the early 15th century Bohemia, where they follow the adventures of Henry, the son of a blacksmith, who is looking for his place in medieval society. Despite the difficulties in development, the project received positive reviews. On the aggregator Metacritic the game has a score of 76/100 from critics and 8.1/10 from users. У Steam 82% of reviews are positive.

