Laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 are already on sale — price from $1099

NVIDIA is not slowing down: after the release of desktop versions New GeForce RTX 5060 mobile graphics cards based on Blackwell architecture are now available in laptops from leading manufacturers. This upgrade brings increased performance and new AI features to the midrange class.

How tells us NVIDIA, the GeForce RTX 50 line of notebook computers is based on the new Blackwell architecture. It delivers significantly higher performance — DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation doubles the number of frames, improves image quality, and reduces latency with NVIDIA Reflex. According to the company’s slide, the mobile GeForce RTX 5060 delivers approximately twice the performance of the previous generation model. The laptop graphics card has 3328 CUDA cores and 8 GB of memory.

Laptops with the new graphics card weigh from 1.46 kg, are 14.9 mm thick, and have displays from 14 inches. And for some models, the battery life is claimed to be up to 14 hours, thanks to energy-efficient Max-Q solutions.

RTX 5060 is not just about gaming, says NVIDIA. Students will be able to work faster in programs for engineering, architecture, computer science, and economics. Content creators — will be able to edit videos, generate 3D models, draw or stream at a high level faster.

Models with NVIDIA Studio certification will receive professional drivers for stable operation with specialized software. The video card supports new AI features, 4:2:2 video processing, AV1 encoding, fast rendering, and generative AI content. The ninth-generation NVIDIA Encoder significantly improves video quality, and the new decoder doubles the speed of H.264 processing. DLSS 4 accelerates scene rendering in Chaos Vantage and D5 Render.

The most interesting models with GeForce RTX 5060

ACER Predator Helios Neo 14 AI — 14.5-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2880×1800, response time 0.2 ms.

ASUS TUF Gaming A14 — the most compact TUF, weight 1.46 kg, thickness 1.69 cm. 14-inch 165 Hz display, battery charges 50% in 30 minutes via USB-C.

Alienware 16X Aurora — 16-inch 240Hz QHD+ display, 155W of power, high brightness, and accurate color coverage.

GIGABYTE Gaming A16 PRO — 14 hours of battery life, WQXGA 165Hz display, keyboard with ergonomic curve.

HP OMEN Transcend 14 — 3K OLED, up to 64 GB LPDDR5, weight 1.63 kg, battery life up to 11.5 hours.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i is a gaming laptop with an OLED display and top-end features for eSports.

MSI Venture Pro A14 AI+ — 2K OLED display, up to 96 GB of RAM, high-quality audio system.

Razer Blade 14 — even thinner body (15.24 mm), up to 11 hours of battery life, milled from a single block of aluminum.

Prices for laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 start at $1099.

Source: techpowerup