NVIDIA RTX 5060 graphics cards will be released on May 19, — officially

The launch of the most affordable NVIDIA Blackwell graphics cards for desktops and laptops will take place on May 19. The company has officially announced the date and time of the RTX 5060 release.

NVIDIA’s announcement was preceded by rumors that revealed the exact launch date. It will take place at 9 am Pacific time, i.e. at 19:00 Kyiv time.

Starting May 19 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, GeForce RTX 5060 graphics cards, desktops, and GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs will be available from our partners and retailers worldwide.#GeForceRTX50 pic.twitter.com/VLA9bZUWRW — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) May 6, 2025

The desktop NVIDIA RTX 5060 will cost $299. The video card is equipped with a chip with 3840 CUDA cores and 8 GB of GDDR7 memory. RTX 5060 Ti was announced last month left a bad impression of the 8-gigabyte version of the older model — NVIDIA didn’t even provide it for review before the release. The company also confirms that on the same day it will release the first laptops equipped with RTX 5060. A single chip for laptops has 3328 CUDA cores and the same 8 GB of memory.

The novelty will compete with Intel Battlemage B580 video cards and B570 equipped with 12 GB and 10 GB of memory, respectively. AMD has not yet released its RX 9060 XT graphics card, but this model is also expected to be presented at Computex 2025.

Source: VideoCardz