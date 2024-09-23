M-Hero 917 Dragon Armor Edition: a powerful electric SUV from Dongfeng with a range of up to 1032 km

Dongfeng has announced the release of the new M-Hero 917 Dragon Armor Edition electric SUV. The car has an exclusive Desert Storm Military Yellow color and a contrasting silver roof.

The Dongfeng M-Hero 917 Dragon Armor Edition features a unique vertical grille layout, fully enclosed wheels, wide military-style fenders, a light front arch and a multifunctional spare wheel bracket at the rear. The bracket is pre-equipped with a flagpole expansion port and a high position brake light bracket.

In addition, the SUV is equipped with a multifunctional rear towing hook and an integrated power connector for a caravan. The vehicle is designed to tow a trailer with a maximum weight of 2.5 tons, making it suitable for towing vans, motorcycles and boats. Optional configurations include wheel covers, side tool boxes, roof platforms, auxiliary high beams, front and rear marker lights, towing holes and electrical connectors.

The car uses aerospace-grade carbon fiber materials that cover key parts such as the front and rear metal bumpers, hood and roof. Carbon fiber covers 22.3% of the car’s surface. The SUV’s exterior brackets hold a variety of tools for outdoor use, including a fire axe, fuel tank, shovel and fire extinguisher.

The dimensions of the new Dongfeng M-Hero 917 Dragon Armor Edition are 5052x2150x2059 mm with a wheelbase of 2950 mm. The vehicle is available in EV (electric vehicle) and EREV (electric vehicle with an extended range that uses an internal combustion engine to generate electricity) versions. The standard electric vehicle has a four-motor drive system with a total output of 800 kW. The range on the CLTC cycle is up to 505 km. The EREV version is equipped with a 1.5T range extension system with a maximum power output of 145 kW. This version can cover up to 1032 km.

The Dongfeng M-Hero 917 Dragon Armor Edition electric SUV will go on sale from September 24 at a price of $109 thousand to $123 thousand.

Source: carnewschina