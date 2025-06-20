M3GAN 2.0 will not be horror, but sci-fi — the director was inspired by «Terminator 2» and 90s movies

The sequel, M3GAN 2.0, quite deliberately changes the genre and moves away from the first movie. Now it is more of a sci-fi action movie than a horror.

Instead of dark corridors, we have large-scale action, robot duels, and allusions to «Aliens» and «Robotnik». Director Gerard Johnston was inspired by «Terminator 2» and films of the 80s and 90s, and the new plot brings M3GAN to the arena of a global battle with artificial intelligence.

«I’m really proud of the first movie, and I almost didn’t want to do anything that would adversely affect that movie. And a great way to do that is like, just not do the same thing again and not even stay in the same genre», — says Johnston.

The story centers on events that take place years after the destruction of M3GAN. Roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) rebuilds the doll to protect herself and her niece Cady from a new threat. This time, the threat — is another doll, AM3L1A, which is used as a military weapon. In Gerard Johnston’s creation, with the advent of AM3L1A, the plot becomes much more dynamic: several technology corporations compete for control of the deadly artificial intelligence, and M3GAN finally gets an equal opponent.

According to him, an example of a successful genre change was the movie «Terminator 2: Judgment Day». This film, in his opinion, best demonstrates the transition from one genre to another. At the same time, the film is imbued with the spirit of the 80s and 90s, which gives it a special mood and authenticity.

The premiere of «M3GAN 2.0» will take place on June 27.

Source: Games Radar