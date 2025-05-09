Mafia: The Old Country got gameplay and official release date — the world will be linear, not open

Mafia: The Old Country has received a trailer showing the gameplay — the game departs from the open world concept. And the official release date is still On August 8, as stated in the leaks.

The trailer shows the locations of Sicily in the early 20th century, gangster confrontations, penal colonies, and the main character Enzo Favara. According to the plot, his childhood was spent in forced labor, and then he rose to honor in the Torrisi mafia family. According to 2K, Mafia: The Old Country is «a classic mafia movie»: there are vendettas, cruel enemies, a struggle for territory, steel sticks and cuts. And the gameplay takes place on the streets, on horseback, and in old cars.

Unlike Mafia 2 or 3, the new game will be linear — without an open world. Hangar 13 developers say that they wanted to make an «engaging story that doesn’t require dozens of hours». Such a step is definitely a significant departure from the original installments, which may not appeal to longtime fans.

The game was created on Unreal Engine 5, and the characters were — rendered using MetaHuman. The technology allowed to add small facial expressions and micro expressions and make the picture as lively as possible. The developers emphasize the small details of the environment and the atmosphere of the «classic mafia movie».

Price — lower than most AAA games

Mafia: The Old Country will cost ₴1999 for the standard edition and ₴2499 for the Deluxe Edition with bonuses. The Deluxe Edition will include cosmetics, weapons, a soundtrack, and a digital artbook. Also, everyone who pre-orders the game will receive a bonus Soldato Pack — a set of cosmetic items.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

The game will be released a month before Borderlands 4, another game from 2K, — August 8, 2026. The Old Country will be supported on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, but not on PS4 and Xbox One. It will also not be available on Game Pass or PlayStation Plus at launch.

The original franchise was created by Illusion Softworks, later known as 2K Czech, and later merged with Hangar 13. They announced the new installment at Gamescom last August, and the trailer was shown in December at The Game Awards. So far, the founder of the franchise, Daniel Vavra is not involved in the new installment — he is currently working at Warhorse Studios on Kingdom Come.

Source: Game Spot