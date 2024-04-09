News News 04-09-2024 at 15:49 comment views icon

March 2024 is the hottest March on record. And this is the 10th consecutive month that has broken temperature records

Kateryna Danshyna

Every month since April 2023 has broken its own temperature records — and March of this year only supported this disappointing statistic, reports is the European Union’s climate change monitoring service.

The average surface air temperature was 14.14°C in March, 0.1°C higher than the previous maximum set in March 2016 and 1.68°C higher than in the pre-industrial period.

Global monthly air temperature anomalies relative to pre-industrial levels — from January 1940 to March 2024

Overall, from April 2023 to March 2024, the global average temperature was 1.58°C higher than the pre-industrial period of 1850-1900. The Paris Climate Agreement aims to limit the temperature rise to 1.5°C above the pre-industrial average.

«Looking at records like this — month after month — it’s clear that our climate is changing, and it’s changing fast», — says Samantha Burgess, deputy head of monitoring at C3S.

The 12-month period ending in March was also the hottest 12-month period on record — as well as the whole of 2023 (again, based only on the years in which observations were made).

Extreme weather and high temperatures have had negative consequences — particularly in South Africa, where drought has destroyed crops and left millions of people hungry. In Venezuela, a record number of forest fires were recorded in January-March.

People queue for water during a drought in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, March 7, 2024. Photo: Reuters

The EU’s Climate Change Monitoring Service notes that the main cause of the extreme heat was greenhouse gas emissions caused by human activity — and they have only been exacerbated by the El Niño phenomenon, which heats up surface waters in the eastern Pacific.


