Marvel paid Downey Jr. more than $500 million for «Iron Man» and provided a private jet with security

Marvel is returning to its proven formulas of success after a difficult year. The studio is teaming up again with Robert Downey Jr. and the Russo brothers to create new Avengers films.

According to insiders, Marvel is ready to spend $80 million to pay Anthony and Joe Russo as directors of «Avengers: Doomsday» and «Avengers: Secret Wars» (Avengers: Secret Wars). Although the Russo brothers will not receive a percentage of the films’ profits, their contract provides for substantial bonuses for reaching box office grosses of $750 million and $1 billion. The brothers will also produce the films through their company AGBO. This is an unusual move for Marvel, which usually prefers to work with its own production team.

Robert Downey Jr. will receive «a significantly larger» amount for playing the main antagonist Dr. Doom in two new films. His deal includes a number of perks: a private jet, personal security, and a separate «trailer camp» for the recent award winner «Oscar».

Downey Jr. remains the undisputed leader in terms of fees in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He earned between $500 and $600 million for four Avengers movies, three Iron Man movies, and several cameos.

The new Avengers movies will be filmed in London, not Atlanta, like the previous ones. Filming will start in the second quarter of 2025.

The return to the proven formulas is related to Marvel’s failures in 2023. The sequel «Ant-Man» grossed only $476 million at the global box office, and «Marvels» barely broke the $200 million mark. In addition, the studio had to abandon the planned storyline with the villain Kang due to the actor’s legal problems Jonathan Majors.

Insiders say that Downey Jr. agreed to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe only on the condition that the Russo brothers would direct. Their previous Avengers films grossed a combined $4.851 billion, making this collaboration «the perfect combination of timing and shared vision», according to one of the project executives.

