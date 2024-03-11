«Oscar» has taken place: On March 11, early in the morning Kyiv time, the 96th ceremony of the main film award ended in Los Angeles. Traditionally, the Academy Awards were handed out at the «Dolby Theater. We summarize how it went, who won and who left empty-handed.

In Ukraine, the «Oscar» award ceremony was exclusively broadcast by the «Suspilne Kultura» TV channel. It was the fourth time that the famous comedian and TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel hosted the event he also hosted the «Oscars» in 2017, 2018 and 2023, but he is still far from being the record holder in this category — American comedian and actor Bob Hope did it 19 times (from 1939 to 1977).

Who hit the jackpot

The film awards season is behind us, and the most important film confrontation of 2023 is between «Oppenheimer» Christopher Nolan and «Barbie» Greta Gerwig. And most importantly for Ukraine: a Ukrainian documentary«20 days in Mariupol» won «Oscar» in the category «Best Documentary» — no other Ukrainian film has ever managed to do so. From the very beginning, we, along with others, predicted to him winning the Oscar race. This is a good addition to the long list of achievements of the Pulitzer Prize-winning film by Mstislav Chernov and Yevhen Maloletka about the siege of Mariupol in February-March 2022, Victory. We sincerely hope that this will help draw greater international attention to the crimes committed by the Russians. Here is what Mstyslav Chernov said in his speech:

«I wish I had never made this movie. I would like to exchange it for Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities, never killing tens of thousands of my fellow Ukrainians».

The leader in the number of statuettes this year is — of course «Oppenheimer». This season «Oppenheimer» — the absolute leader in the number of awards: «Golden Globe», BAFTA, Critics Choice Awards, the Directors and Producers Guild of America Award and, finally, the «Oscar». In addition to the main award for Best Picture, Christopher Nolan’s dramatic biopic about the father of the nuclear bomb won 6 more statuettes, including awards for directing, best actor and actress, and technical (editing, soundtrack and cinematography). Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. won their first «Oscars» in their careers.

The second place in terms of the number of statuettes goes to «Poor Creatures» —, which won only four awards out of 11 nominations, three of them in technical categories. But the film adaptation of Yorgos Lanthimos’s postmodern version of Frankenstein brought Emma Stone the second «Oscar» in her career.

«Anatomy of a Fall», «American Horror Story» and won only one «Oscar» each with a considerable number of nominations, but they won important awards (for screenplays). Da’Vyn Joy Randolph won a «Oscar» for supporting actress in «The Departed», who had been involved in a scandal the day before over plagiarism allegations.

Greta Gerwig’s «Barbie» has only one award — for «Best Song». Billie Eilish with «What Was I Made For» won here, becoming the youngest two-time winner of the «Oscar» for «Best Song» (in 2022, Eilish won the «No Time to Die» award for «No Time to Die»).

Wes Anderson Didn’t Go Home Empty-Handed — the short adventure comedy «The Remarkable Story of Henry Sugar» for Netflix brought one of the greatest directors of our time the first «Oscar» of his career. Hayao Miyazaki also won a «Oscar» — his «The Boy and the Heron» won the «Best Animated Feature» award. By the way, this is the third «Oscar» in the career of the 83-year-old genius Japanese animator (in 2002 he was honored for «Spirited Away», and in 2014 — for outstanding services to cinema).

This time, Martin Scorsese and Bradley Cooper were left without awards and will go home empty-handed, although «Full Moon Killers» was nominated for 10 awards, and «Maestro» — for 7.

The main highlights of the ceremony

The presentation of the «Oscar» to Mstislav Chernov and his speech is certainly the strongest and most important part of the ceremony for Ukrainians.

An incendiary musical number Ryan Gosling to the song I’m Just Ken — is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the event.

Billie Eilish’s musical performance of «What Was I Made For». The speech of the «Oppenheimer» team after receiving the main award. A performance by John Cena, who went on stage naked (well, almost) to announce the winner in the «Best Costume Design» category.

An extremely emotional and sincere speech by Emma Stone after receiving the award in the main acting category. And then she broke her voice and tore her dress to I’m Just Ken.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt compete in wit.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito, and the killer look of Michael Keaton, who played Batman in Tim Burton’s famous dilogy.

Meet Messi from the movie «Anatomy of a Fall» — the main star of the night’s ceremony. Despite (alleged) attempts by several movie companies to ban the appearance of a cute dogHe came anyway and made a lot of noise at the ceremony.

Full list of winners of the 96th «Oscar»

Best Film / Best Picture

🏆«Oppenheimer» / Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

«American Fiction» / American Fiction (Amazon MGM Studios)«Anatomy of a Fall» / Anatomy of a Fall (Le Pacte)«Barbie» / Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)«The Holdovers» / The Holdovers (Universal Pictures)«Killers of the Flower Moon» / Killers of the Flower Moon (Paramount Pictures)«Maestro» / Maestro (Sikelia Productions, Netflix)«Past Lives» / Past Lives (A24)«Poor Creatures» / Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)«Zone of Interest» / The Zone of Interest (A24)

Best Director / Directing

🏆Christopher Nolan («Oppenheimer»)

Justine Trieu («Anatomy of a Fall»)Martin Scorsese («Full Moon Killers»)Yorgos Lanthimos («Poor creatures»)Jonathan Glaser («Area of Interest»)

Best Actor / Actor in a Leading Role

🏆Killian Murphy («Oppenheimer»)

Bradley Cooper («Maestro»)Colman Domingo («Rustin»)Paul Giamatti («Left»)Jeffrey Wright («American Fiction»)



Best Actor / Actress in a Leading Role

🏆Emma Stone («Poor creatures»)

Annette Bening («NNSA»)Lily Gladstone («Full Moon Killers»)Sandra Guller («Anatomy of a Fall»)Carey Mulligan («Maestro»)

Best Supporting Actor / Actor in a Supporting Role

🏆Robert Downey Jr. («Oppenheimer»)

Sterling K. Brown («American Fiction»)

Robert De Niro («Full Moon Killers»)

Ryan Gosling(«Barbie»)

Mark Ruffalo («Poor creatures»)



Best Supporting Actress / Actress in a Supporting Role

🏆Da’Vyn Joy Randolph («Leftovers»)

Emily Blunt («Oppenheimer»)Daniel Brooks («The Color Purple»)America Ferrera («Barbie»)Jodie Foster («NNAD»)

Best Adapted Screenplay

🏆«American fiction»«Barbie»«Oppenheimer»«Poor creatures»«Area of interest»



Best Original Screenplay / Original Screenplay

🏆«Anatomy of a fall»«Remaining»«Maestro»«May, December»«Past lives»



Best Foreign Language Film / International Feature Film

🏆«Area of interest» /The Zone of Interest (UK)

«I — captain» / Io Capitano (Italy)«Perfect Days» / Perfect Days (Japan)«Snow Community» / Society of the Snow (Spain)«The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

Best Animated Feature Film / Best Animated Feature Film

🏆«The Boy and the Heron» / The Boy and the Heron«Elements» / Elemental«Nimona» / Nimona«Robot Dreams» / Robot Dreams«Spider-Man: Across the Universe» / Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short Film

🏆War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme



Best Original Song

🏆«What Was I Made For?» («Barbie»)«The Fire Inside» (Flamin’ Hot)«I’m Just Ken» («Barbie»)«It Never Went Away» («American Symphony»)«Wahzhazhe» («Killers of the flower full moon»

Best Sound

🏆«Area of interest»

«Creator»

«Maestro»

«Mission impossible: Reckoning. Part One»

«Oppenheimer»



Best Cinematography / Cinematography

🏆«Oppenheimer»

«Graph» / El Conde«Killers of the flower full moon»«Maestro»«Poor creatures»



Best Documentary / Documentary (Feature)

🏆«20 days in Mariupol» (Ukraine)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President (Uganda, UK, USA)

The Eternal Memory (Chile)

Four Daughters (France, Germany, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia)

To Kill a Tiger (Canada)

Best Short Documentary / Documentary (Short Subject) 🏆The Last Repair Shop

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó Best Live Action Short Film 🏆«The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar» / The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

«Red, White and Royal Blue» / Red, White and Blue



Best Production Design / Best Production Design

🏆«Poor creatures»

«Barbie»

«Full Moon Killers»

«Napoleon»

«Oppenheimer»



Best Costume Design

🏆«Poor creatures»

«Barbie»«Killers of the flower full moon»«Napoleon»«Oppenheimer»



Best Film Editing

🏆«Oppenheimer»

«Anatomy of a fall»

«Remaining»

«Killers of the flower full moon»

«Poor things»



Best Makeup and Hairstyling

🏆«Poor creatures»

«Gold»«Maestro»«Oppenheimer»«

Snow community»

Best Special Effects / Best Visual Effects

🏆«Godzilla: Minus one»

«Creator»«Guardians of the Galaxy 3»«Mission impossible: Reckoning. Part one»«Napoleon»

Best Soundtrack / Best Original Score

🏆«Oppenheimer»

«American fiction»«Indiana Jones and the Relic of Destiny»«Killers of the flower full moon»«Poor creatures»

What do you think of «Oscar 2024»? Are you satisfied with the winners in general, and who were you rooting for the most? Share your impressions and opinions in the comments. Who won at the «Oscars 2023» and other highlights — will help you recall our previous material.