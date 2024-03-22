News Ukraine 03-22-2024 at 16:21 comment views icon
«Maybe someone crossed the road»: the developer noticed that someone was responding to vacancies on his behalf

Igor Sheludchenko

Software Architect Igor Lopushko noticed that other candidates were responding to various vacancies on his behalf.

He doesn’t know why this happened. It was not the first time.

«This is the second time I’ve had this situation, by the way. Someone is responding to vacancies on various platforms on my behalf,» the guy said.

We asked what the reasons for this might be. Two options were voiced:

  • «or I crossed someone’s path…»;
  • «or it’s a new maneuver in recruiting to find candidates under the guise of having applied for a job».

The developer noted that in any case, it looked professional: they even made a resume in pdf and attached it to the review.

He also asked unknown enthusiasts to add a specific stack to the resume.

«Thank you for your help in finding new projects! If it’s not too much trouble, please respond only to the positions of architects and Golang stack. Because I’m already done with .NET in a commercial sense,», — he wrote.


